Channel 4 have confirmed the premiere date for the hit sitcom Derry Girls and released a new exclusive season three trailer.

A new trailer has been aired previewing the third and final season of the comedy series, which will return to screens on April 12.

Set in Derry, Northern Ireland, the show is set against the backdrop of The Troubles. The candid coming-of-age comedy takes a look at what it’s like to be a teenager during a period of political conflict.

The Channel 4 show follows a close-knit group of Northern Irish friends who attend an all-girls Catholic secondary school.

The friendship group is made up of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and the “wee English fella” James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The new Derry Girls mini-trailer was released last month (30 March) alongside the season’s confirmed release date.

The exclusive clip sees the Derry Girls gang enter a video rental called Video Village. As they enter, they notice that their local corner shop owner Dennis (Paul Mallon) is working at the shop.

After a familiar short-tempered back and forth, the five teens turn to leave before they encounter Sister Michael using crutches to enter the store.

While not much else is given away, the mini-trailer gives audiences a taste of what to expect in the new season.

“It’s official, they’re back and better than ever! Here’s your very first look at the final series of Derry Girls, starting Tuesday 12th April on Channel 4,” Channel 4’s official account posted on YouTube.

The first episode of Derry Girls will air next Tuesday on Channel 4 at 9:15pm.

A press release released earlier this month gave insight into the new series: “While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

“In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to ‘adulthood’.”

Fans of the beloved series have begun reacting to the new trailer.

the Derry girls s3 trailer played on the tv and my serotonin went 📈📈 — 🦋sari🦋 (@xoSARIox) April 4, 2022

the derry girls all wearing rainbow badges since clare came out >>>> pic.twitter.com/NwiDGp33nJ — laur 🏳️‍🌈 (@_sapphicsnix) April 5, 2022

Grinning from ear to ear after watching the latest Derry girls trailer — Sion Mills Scion (@andtakingnames) April 5, 2022

OMG THE DERRY GIRLS TRAILER WHY AM I SO LATE TO THIS — 🐈 (@pIutorry) March 29, 2022

You can watch the first look trailer for the third and final season of Derry Girls here or below.