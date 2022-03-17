The first trailer for the last season of the sitcom Derry Girls has been released by Channel 4.

Get ready to brush up on your history because Derry Girls is making its return for its third season.

Set in Derry, Northern Ireland, the show is set against the backdrop of The Troubles. The candid coming-of-age comedy takes a look at what it’s like to be a teenager during a period of political conflict.

The Channel 4 show follows a close-knit group of Northern Irish friends who attend all-girls Catholic secondary school.

The friendship group is made up Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and the “wee English fella” James (Dylan Llewellyn).

A release date for the new season has not yet been announced, but a post by the British network has assured audiences the show will be “coming soon”.

A press release gave insight into what viewers could expect from the new season: “In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to ‘adulthood’.”

Season two of Derry Girls concluded in April 2019 and amassed a global fanbase for its representation of friendship, sexuality, and working-class life.

Fans of the beloved series have begun reacting to news of the final season. “We all need something to lift the spirits. Cannot wait for this!!!!” one user posted. Keep reading to see more reactions to the new trailer.

Nicola in the trailer of Derry Girls 3 💗💫#Nicolacoughlan #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/mfToDtDbbn — ✨ Nicola Coughlan Daily ✨ (@nicolacodaily) March 17, 2022

YES 🙌 I’m so excited for #DerryGirls season 3 ☘️💃🏻🎉 https://t.co/AQvox6WXdD — Lisa Wakes 🇨🇦🌳🌳 (@lisamwake) March 17, 2022

YES MY BABIES ARE BACK!!! FCKIN FINALLY #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/pfQnGNULxZ — il padrone || yr season 2 filming! (@Meer_Aria) March 17, 2022

You can watch the trailer for season 3 of Derry Girls here or below.