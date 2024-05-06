I Kissed a Girl: Dannii Minogue on “fresh” series and being “empowered” by the cast

Dannii, we loved last year’s I Kissed A Boy. Was it always the plan to come back for year two with I Kissed A Girl?

We didn’t know straight away when we were making I Kissed a Boy, that it was gonna go on to the girls. But as soon as we found out we’re like, ‘Yes!’ This is really important, to go straight in with the girls and give them a chance to be seen. Even more important, there’s just not a lot of [queer female] representation, not as much as the guys get.

How excited were you to come back this year and do the series all over again with a bunch of queer women?

It felt fresh and new. I love the casting. They’re so different. The conversations that come up are just wild. It’s especially noticeable with the girls that are from smaller towns where they don’t have a queer community that they can really reach out to, very different from living in London and having access to bars and clubs and places. I love hearing the different accents. There’s different emotional reactions from the girls, in the same way from the boys like Gareth, from season one, and Cara, for the girls, from Northern Ireland. There’s definitely a different pull on their personality.

The cast is great representation for the entire sapphic community. There are lots of deep chats about identity and labels, were you always wanting to spotlight those conversations?

As I’m in and out of hosting but kind of on the sidelines, it was great not to feel stupid or like, ‘I don’t know what that is!’ when I saw the girls talking. I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re asking each other questions. This is great!’ Even little things like that, just to kind of open up the conversation. Because they’re so much younger than me, they’re way more open to everything. This is unscripted, so whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen. The main [hope] is, ‘I hope a real relationship comes from this. That’d be cool.’ We know so much comes through the friendships from the cast, from when the boys did it. When you’re in it, there’s only a small group of people who knows what that feels like. We wanted to open people’s minds. I was thinking more of the audience, but then when I watch it back I’m like, ‘These girls left in a completely different headspace than when they arrived.’