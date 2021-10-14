Dean Cain says it isn’t “bold or brave” for Superman to be bisexual

Dean Cain, who previously acted as Superman, has spoken out about DC Comics’ decision to make the character bisexual.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on 12 October, the 55-year-old said the move is not “bold or brave” given how the world and attitudes have changed.

“They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning,” he explains. “Robin just came out as bi — who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay.

“My daughter in [The CW series] Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.”

Cain, who played Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, went on to say that the character fighting “injustices” in the world would be what really makes him “brave”.

“Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay,” he continues. “They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees, and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hactivist is. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that.

“Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave.”