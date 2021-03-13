DC Comics to release new series that celebrates it’s LGBTQ+ superheroes

Pride 2021 is the year of the superhero!

DC Comics has announced a new anthology series titled DC Pride, that will feature stories centring around its LGBTQ+ superheroes.

The series, which is set to be released on 8 June 2021, will be 80 pages long and is created by LGBTQ+ writers and artists.

Along with DC Pride, the comic book giant will also be releasing nine Pride-themed covers that feature characters like Wonder Woman, Nightwing, Superman and more.

The first issue of DC Pride will star Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine and more.

All are welcome in the DC Universe 🏳️‍🌈 This June, enjoy new comics and stunning variant covers, plus #DCPride books all year long! https://t.co/BAuGMNB0P9 pic.twitter.com/3lB6yMCzPu — DC (@DCComics) March 11, 2021

Because this event just keeps on giving, the upcoming series will also highlight the DCTV LGBTQ+ characters as well as the actors who portray them on screen.