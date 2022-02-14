DC Comics reintroduces a beloved Justice League hero as queer

DC Comics has reintroduced the popular hero Vixen as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, Harley Quinn: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour was released as a spin-off comic to the popular HBO Max Harley Quinn series.

The limited six-issue release, which was written by Tee Franklin, followed the chaotic events of the season two finale that featured Harley and Ivy starting a romantic relationship.

But the two supervillains aren’t the only LGBTQ+ characters in the comic book series.

In the fourth issue, the beloved hero Vixen was introduced as queer and in a relationship with a woman named Elle.

Although their appearance was brief, a sweet moment was shared between the Justice League member and her girlfriend.

In the series’ latest issue, the adorable couple returned to aid Ivy in saving Harley – who was kidnapped by the supervillain Mephitic.

Before heading off on their mission, Elle offers to give the plant-powered being an “ivy-chic” outfit.

While being shown around their apartment, Ivy praises Vixen and Elle’s loving relationship during an inner monologue.

“The dynamic of their relationship seems so loving, fun, and non-toxic,” she said. “And after everything Harley and I have been through, we both need and deserve that I have to change my ways and open up more.”

Since the release of the sixth issue, fans have taken to social media to praise the series for its inclusion of Black queer characters and disabled love.

One user wrote: “Now THIS IS A COUPLE in DC that needs exposure! Vixen and Elle I love them being a thing!”

Another fan tweeted: “Vixen and Elle are so cute omg.”

Mari (Vixen) and Elle. Black, queer, disabled love exists. pic.twitter.com/ymgblsLWfH — ♿️TEE FRANKLIN HARLEY QUINN WRITER (@MizTeeFranklin) January 17, 2022

Recently, DC has been on a roll regarding its introduction of LGBTQ+ heroes.

In August 2021, Robin aka Tim Drake was introduced as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends.

Jon Kent, who recently took on the Superman mantle, came out as bisexual in his new series, Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Writers also introduced a trans Amazon and a queer Wonder Woman in Nubia & The Amazons and Dark Knights of Steel, respectively.

On the DC Extended Universe front, Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Peacemaker (John Cena) are both confirmed as bisexual.

The expansive film universe is also set to make history by introducing its first transgender character in the upcoming Batgirl film.

Back in January, it was announced that Ivory Aquino, who is also transgender, would be playing Alysia Yeoh.

The popular DC character is a bartender and the best friend of Batgirl, who is also known as Barbara Gordon and will be portrayed by Leslie Grace in the HBO Max movie.

