Margot Robbie opens up about bisexual anti-hero Harley Quinn in new interview

Margot Robbie has opened up about playing bisexual anti-hero Harley Quinn and her character’s romantic interests in The Suicide Squad.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old opened up about her DC character’s romantic status in the new Suicide Squad film.

“She’s definitely independent from Mister J for the first time,” she explained. “Even though in Birds of Prey, they’d broken up at the start, she was still very much not OK with not being with him.

“In this one, she’s not even thinking about him, which is really fun and just a new, interesting mindset and place for Harley to be in her life. She’s looking for new love, and she’s looking in all the wrong places.”

Robbie also talked about Leslie Grace and her recent casting as Barbra Gordon in the Batgirl film.

“I didn’t know that! oh, how cool! That’s wicked. She’s amazing, she exclaimed. “Yeah, I’m calling Warner Bros, can you put me through to DC? Yeah, thank you. I’m on it. Don’t worry.”