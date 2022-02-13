HBO Max’s Peacemaker series just confirmed this major character as bisexual

Spoilers ahead.

The popular DCEU TV series has just confirmed that Peacemaker (John Cena) is bisexual.

Last month, HBO Max dropped the highly anticipated superhero show, which follows the titular character after the events of the 2021 Suicide Squad film.

In the show’s seventh episode, Peacemaker (aka Christopher Smith) is on a mission to find the “cow”, which is being used to mass-produce amber fluid for the villainous Butterfly aliens.

During their pursuit, Peacemaker encounters his father – a white supremacist supervillain named The White Dragon – and his gang of racist followers.

During the fight, his father gets the upper hand and proceeds to beat up the hero while also condemning his life.

“I knew you was unclean when you was born. And even more so when you killed your brother,” he shouted.

“I knew when you listened to that devil music. I knew when you shaved your body like a woman. I knew when you slept with the whores of polluted blood! And men!”

In the end, Peacemaker regained his footing and killed his father in an emotive scene.

Before the pivotal moment, the series had hinted multiple times that the character was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the first episode, he opened up about being in prison for four years and revealed that he hadn’t “been with anyone” before clarifying he hadn’t been with a “woman in a long time.”

Later in the season, he was seen in bed with his teammate Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and a woman, which confirmed that the two participated in a threesome.

Since the episode’s release, fans flocked to social media to praise the series for its latest queer moment.

One user wrote: “I was not expecting bi Peacemaker but I’m f***ing here for it.”

Another fan tweeted: “Peacemaker bi canon is everything I really wanted!”

Peacemaker isn’t the only LGBTQ+ character in the critically acclaimed show.

At the start of the series, viewers were introduced to the lesbian character Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), a first time operative who joined the team to support her wife.

You later come to find out that she is Amanda Waller’s daughter.

While Peacemaker has made history as the DCEU’s first male queer superhero, he’s not the only LGBTQ+ character in the universe.

Harley Quinn, who is canonically bisexual, has appeared in both Suicide Squad films and headlined her own movie – which featured lesbian crime-fighter Renee Montoya.

In Greg Berlanti’s CW Arrowverse, numerous LGBTQ+ heroes have also been featured, including John Constatine, Sarah Lance, Dreamer, and Captain Cold.

Check out more fan reactions to Peacemaker’s sexuality below.

