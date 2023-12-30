Charli XCX is reportedly writing songs for Britney Spears’ new album

Britney Spears and Charli XCX are reportedly teaming up on new music.

Over the last few years, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the Princess of Pop to release a new album.

Her last record, Glory, dropped in 2016 and was well-received by fans and critics alike.

While she has released several singles since then – including her chart-topping Elton John duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ and her will.i.am collab ‘Mind Your Business’ – the beloved talent has taken a noticeable step back from making music.

In her best-selling memoir The Women in Me, Spears gave further insight into her absence, revealing that her music career isn’t a major focus following the dissolution of her conservatorship.

“Right now, it’s time for me to try to get my spiritual life in order, to pay attention to the little things, to slow down,” she explained.

“I keep getting asked when I’m going to put on shows again. I confess that I’m struggling with that question. I’m enjoying dancing and singing the way I used to when I was younger and not trying to do it for my family’s benefit, not trying to get something, but doing it for me and for my genuine love of it.”

Even though Spears expressed a desire to temporarily leave the industry, her break may be over sooner rather than later.

According to a report from The Sun, the ‘Sometimes’ singer is currently working on her 10th studio album and has enlisted Charli XCX to write songs for the record.

An industry insider close to Spears’ camp revealed that the two have not met, but the former has given tips and suggestions on what she wants to explore with her new music.

“The Britney album is being kept top secret. Work has been going behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang,” the source added.

“Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs.”

The insider also revealed that Charli has already recorded a batch of songs with Spears’ notes in mind.

“She came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it on the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024,” they added.

While Spears and Charli have yet to confirm the news, fans took to social media to express their excitement over the potential collaboration.

One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: “Oh this new album is gonna EAT.”

Another user posted: “Wait, is my 2007 self ready for this collab? BRB, gonna dust off my low-rise jeans and update my MySpace top 8!”

We are crossing our fingers that the Spears and Charli collaboration rumours turn out be true.