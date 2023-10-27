The Woman In Me: 13 jaw-dropping revelations from Britney’s new memoir

Not a single living soul was surprised when Britney Spears announced that her memoir, The Woman In Me, has (reportedly) become the best-selling memoir in history. Tackling the gendered double standards of the music industry to her public breakdown and thirteen-year conservatorship, as well as her toxic romance with former popular singer Justin Timberlake, the 275-page tell-all has received universal critical acclaim whilst permeating the minds of every queer (and tabloid journalist).

Read ahead for 13 crucial revelations from The Woman In Me, from fun details of Britney’s generation-defining pop career to her father’s despicable and inhuman treatment of her during the conservatorship, in addition to the first time she met Mariah Carey, creator of ring lights, and her appreciation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The video concept for ‘…Baby One More Time’ was her idea

In chapter nine, Britney reveals that her label originally wanted the music video for ‘…Baby One More Time’ to have a futuristic theme, with her embodying a “Power Rangers”-like astronaut. However, Britney knows a flop when she sees one! “That image didn’t resonate with me, and I had a feeling my audience wouldn’t relate to it either,” she says. “I told the executives at the label that I thought people would want to see my friends and me sitting at school, bored, and then as soon as the bell rang, boom – we’d start dancing.” Thanks to the schoolgirl ensemble and dance routines, as well as the aforementioned bell, the visual for ‘…Baby One More Time’ is now widely hailed as one of the most iconic in history, so this little detail continues to cement Britney’s status as a creative pop genius.

Mariah Carey: inventor of ring lights confirmed

The Woman In Me sees Britney reflect on the first time she met Mariah Carey at “one awards show”, where she knocked on her dressing room door and was met with “the most beautiful, otherworldly light” (camp). “You know we all have ring lights now? Well, more than twenty years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights,” she jokes, before revealing that she tried to get the elusive chanteuse to take a photo on her bad side. “She said, “No! Come stand here, darling. This is my light. This is my side. I want you to stand here so I can get my good side, girl.” She kept saying that in her deep, beautiful voice: “My good side, girl. My good side, girl.” I did everything Mariah Carey told me to do and we took the photo. Of course she was completely right about everything – the photo looked incredible.” Britney then admits that she can’t remember what award she won that night because getting the “perfect photo with Mariah was “the real prize”. We get it.

Why she was relieved she lost the lead role in The Notebook

Following Britney’s acting debut in the cult comedy film Crossroads, she auditioned to play Allie Calhoun in The Notebook, which starred her Mickey Mouse Club co-star Ryan Gosling. After embracing her inner method actor for Crossroads left her mentally knackered, she admits that she was “relieved” to lose out on the role to Rachel McAdams. “I’m glad I didn’t do it,” she shares. “I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night.” The footage of Britney’s audition recently went viral, with casting director Matthew Barry telling Daily Mail that she was “phenomenal” and “brought her A-game that day.” It has been confirmed by many a scientist that the multiverse is 100 per cent real (that might need fact checking), so there is a universe out there in which Britney Spears is an Oscar nominee/winner for playing Allie in The Notebook. Take us there! Now!

Justin Timberlake framed Britney as the “bad guy”

Although Justin Timberlake cheated on Britney on multiple occasions, and it was ultimately his unwillingness to be a father that led to her abortion, he “framed” her as the “bad guy” with his subsequent debut solo album, Justified. With the music video for ‘Cry Me a River’ featuring a Britney lookalike and lyrics speaking of infidelity, Britney was slaughtered in the media. Justin also insinuated that Britney had been the cheater in an interview with Barbara Walters, before playing her an unreleased song titled ‘Don’t Go (Horrible Woman)’. “In the news media, I was described as a harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy. The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she says. “May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he’d cheated on me?” Britney goes on to acknowledge how there’s “always been more leeway in Hollywood for men”, and that “getting revenge on women for perceived disrespect” was popular in the industry at the time: “”Cry Me a River” did very well. Everyone felt sorry for him. And it shamed me.” According to reports, the contents of The Woman in Me has led to Justin cancelling his pop comeback. ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around’ is such a great song, isn’t it?

Britney felt “exploited” with Diane Sawyer interview

In 2003, Britney sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer, where she was continuously challenged about ‘causing Justin so much pain and suffering’. According to Britney, she was told the interview was happening and didn’t have any say in the matter. “I’d often retreated to my apartment to be alone; now I was being forced to speak to Diane Sawyer and cry in front of the entire nation.” She describes her time with the journalist as “completely humiliating” because she was “relentlessly” probed with invasive questions. As a 21-year-old, Britney says she was ‘too vulnerable and sensitive to do this type of interview’, as well as “exploited” and “set up in front of the whole world” for ratings. A “switch had been flipped”: “I felt something dark come over my body. I felt something turning, almost like a werewolf, into a Bad Person.” Britney’s quotes suggest that the interview is a pivotal moment in her mental health’s downward spiral. “I honestly feel like that moment in my life should have been a time for growing – and not sharing everything with the world. It would have been the better way to heal,” she explains. “But I had no choice. It seemed like nobody really cared about me.”

Recording Blackout gave her a sense of “freedom”

Although Blackout, Britney’s fifth studio album, is associated with her breakdown, it’s widely considered to be her best by fans, as well as one of the most innovative pop albums of all time. At this point in her career, Britney shares that she was coming to terms with “the breakup with J and going on the rough Onyx tour, marrying someone who no one seemed to think was a good match, and then trying to be a good mother inside of a marriage that was collapsing in real time.” Yet, she felt “creative” and pure “freedom” while recording Blackout. “I loved that no one was overthinking things and that I got to say what I liked and didn’t like,” she says. “I knew exactly what I wanted, and I loved so much of what was offered to me.” Britney continues to describe Blackout as a “battle cry” and a “fuck you” to her controlling parents, as well as the toxic music industry. “Blackout was one of the easiest and most satisfying albums I ever made,” she explains, adding that the recording process for ‘Hot as Ice’ was “one of the most spiritual recording moments of my life”.