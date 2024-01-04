“The news is trash”: Britney Spears will “never return to the music industry”

Britney Spears has shot down recent rumours about a potential musical comeback.

Reports over the last week have claimed that the pop icon has been working on new material for her 10th studio album with the help of singer-songwriters such as Charli XCX and Julia Michaels.

“The Britney album is being kept top secret. Work has been going behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang,” a source told The Sun.

In a recent Instagram post, however, Spears said the news that she’s “turning to random people” to record a new album is “trash”.

“I will never return to the music industry!” said the star, before confirming that she likes to “write for fun” or “for other people”.

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me. I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!”

Spears closed her statement by clarifying additional rumours that her memoir, The Woman in Me, was “released without my approval illegally,” saying it’s “far from the truth”.

“Have you read the news these days? I’m so LOVED and blessed!” she told fans.

Following the end of her highly-publicised conservatorship in 2021, Spears memorably made her pop music comeback with the Elton John collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’, which reached the top 10 in various countries including the UK and U.S.

Last year, she released a duet with frequent collaborator will.i.am, ‘Mind Your Business’. Met with polarizing reviews, the EDM track failed to make an impact on the charts.

Spears’ memoir, however, was met with widespread critical acclaim and sold over one million units in the US in its first week.

The Woman in Me tackles the gendered double standards of the music industry to her public breakdown and thirteen-year conservatorship, as well as her toxic romance with former popular singer Justin Timberlake.

