Breaking News: Man changes behaviour after realising he was wrong

I’d just sat down to watch The Bourne Ultimatum before deciding that someone who, two minutes prior had turned on their porcelain air diffuser and neon ‘love’ sign so that the ‘ambience was just right’, shouldn’t be watching something that, just from looking at the poster, should come with a punch in the face and a copy of The Sun. Here at GAY TIMES we have breaking news. As always, we come to you with the hard-hitting stories of heterosexual inadequacy, and today is no different.

Matt Damon, star of the aforementioned testosterone fest that are the Bourne films, has recently cropped up in the news for being what many just simply consider to be a human being. In an interview published this past weekend in The Sunday Times, he recalled a beautiful anecdote featuring his daughter, in which she schooled him on the usage of the F slur; one that is too often attributed to many a homosexual and frequently reclaimed as a three lettered badge of honour.

Recalling that it was just a ‘joke that he made’ in his 2003 ‘comedy’ film Stuck On You, he continued to explain how he hadn’t realised that the word itself was intentionally offensive to queer people. If I’m being honest, my main gripe with all of this is that the film Stuck On You has the strapline ‘brothers who stick together’, that is not in fact a subcategory on Pornhub. Baffling.

Matt Damon’s daughter literally said pic.twitter.com/QH5wGD4Y4h — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) August 2, 2021

The crux of this story is that Matt Damon didn’t understand that ‘faggot’ was an offensive slur directed towards the LGBTQ+ community. It’s ignorance, but ignorance followed through with action, education and resolution. He didn’t realise it was wrong, listened to his daughter who told him it was, changed his behaviour and now doesn’t say the word. A thrilling tale of one man’s path to humility. It’s a non-story, but because the internet loves discourse and drama around language (see Fairytale Of New York), it’s spread evenly across every tabloid melting into readers’ minds. Mild hysteria ensues from all angles. Some can’t fathom the idea that a person has done something wrong, demanding that he now step down as a human man, and join Jeff Bezos on his next trip to the Moon to live out the rest of his years in shame at ever saying anything wrong. Others highlight his change in linguistic endeavours as akin to him using his mind to divert a meteor from hitting an elderly woman. A man reborn, shining as the picture of perfection.

Wheel of Fortune: British slang for 'cigarette' Matt Damon: pic.twitter.com/iK9D5OoxJc — Brent in Lexington 8.19-21 (@BrentTerhune) August 1, 2021

Listen, we all love a news story that teeters with the idea that a famous household name is potentially falling from grace, but this (as I’ve heard the gays say) is not it. The headline should actually read ‘Man has embarrassing conversation with daughter, realises he’s wrong, changes his behaviour’. Instead, if you listen carefully you can hear Damon’s agent already on the phone with GLAAD to host their next benefit as Straight Man of the Year.

I asked some of the internet’s gayest people what they thought about the story, and if they’d have to take the day off work for compassionate leave after hearing the news.

Michael Chakraverty, Co-Host of podcast Menkind and writer, compared Damon to his Grandma.

“At least when my granny realised ‘lol’ didn’t mean lots of love, she had the grace to be embarrassed enough to keep it to herself. Unwittingly, she’d been sniggering through my heartbreak (‘sorry you didn’t get the job lol’) – but granted, the etymology of a simple lol hadn’t been top of her list,” he said.

“Faggot is far from a lol – it’s never been a term of endearment, which is why Damon’s ignorance is a bit of a surprise. He’s clearly never seen the annual Fairytale of New York outrage, or perhaps never met a gay person in real life. Regardless, let’s not laud him for doing the bare minimum. Progress should be so much more than dropping abuse from your vocabulary.”

GAY TIMES regular and host of MediaWatch, Shahmir Sanni, was outraged and had only one reasonable piece of advice for the film star to reclaim his career and prevent him from the inevitable cancellation. “If Matt Damon really wants to show that he understands why saying faggot is bad, he should release The Martian 2.”