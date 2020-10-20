Alan Carr shares update on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

It’s good news!

Alan Carr has shared a promising update on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The beloved competition series came to a halt back in March, like many other productions across the world, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Speaking to Lorraine on 20 October, Alan said the show will resume production in a matter of weeks, teasing: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

He continued: “It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in the lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Alan will once again sit beside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the panel for the highly-anticipated sophomore season, after serving as a revolving judge for the inaugural season last year.

“Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up,” he previously told Radio Times.

“I’m filming but I don’t know who I’m on with so it’s so secretive. They’ve already filmed the first one. I can’t wait. I’m going to be like that kid in that Alton Towers advert saying, ‘One more sleep!’”

Alan also praised RuPaul for providing British drag with an international platform.

“It’s just nice that everyone is excited about [Drag Race UK],” he explained.

“People were so negative before it started and I thought, ‘You’re going to be eating your words.’ The girls were so down to earth and I think the American series is all a bit of finger clicking and, ‘Okay girl!’ but I think, let’s have a bit of story.”