Alan Carr shares update on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

It’s good news!
Alan Carr has shared a promising update on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
The beloved competition series came to a halt back in March, like many other productions across the world, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.
“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”
Speaking to Lorraine on 20 October, Alan said the show will resume production in a matter of weeks, teasing: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”
He continued: “It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in the lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”
Alan will once again sit beside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the panel for the highly-anticipated sophomore season, after serving as a revolving judge for the inaugural season last year.
“Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up,” he previously told Radio Times.
“I’m filming but I don’t know who I’m on with so it’s so secretive. They’ve already filmed the first one. I can’t wait. I’m going to be like that kid in that Alton Towers advert saying, ‘One more sleep!’”
Alan also praised RuPaul for providing British drag with an international platform.
“It’s just nice that everyone is excited about [Drag Race UK],” he explained.
“People were so negative before it started and I thought, ‘You’re going to be eating your words.’ The girls were so down to earth and I think the American series is all a bit of finger clicking and, ‘Okay girl!’ but I think, let’s have a bit of story.”
In a recent interview, Baga Chipz – who memorably competed on the first season and came in third place – says she thinks the season two competitors will have an advantage when they return to the werkroom.
“If I was on the show I’d be sitting at home thinking, ‘Right, I know who’s on it, I’m gonna be looking at their Instagrams to see what they’ve done in the past.’ We couldn’t do that,” she told British newspaper Daily Star.
“Some of the queens I met on my season, I’d never heard of them, so they can now look on Instagram to see what kinds of costumes they’ve made, what they’re posting, is their makeup getting better and all this.
“I never did that. If I would’ve had five months off from the show… oh my god.”
However, Baga says the team behind Drag Race “are quite strict,” so they most likely won’t allow the queens to bring in any new items.
“They’ll be like, everything they would’ve brought with them for the show would be left in the studio and I think they’ll have to use that. I don’t think they’ll be allowed to bring new dresses and new wigs,” she explained.
“They won’t be allowed to change their mind on what they were gonna do, like Snatch Game and stuff. Since lockdown there’s been so many new characters. Look at Tiger King, imagine Carole Baskin on Snatch Game, or even Joe Exotic.
“You could have references to coronavirus if you were playing Boris or something. I think they need to be a bit strict and stick to the rules and be like, ‘It’s not your fault, but you’ve got to do what you were gonna do six months ago.’”
Related: These are the 10 legendary queens rumoured for Drag Race All Stars 6.