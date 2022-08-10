Uncoupled creator says show is about the “universal experience” of dating

Darren Star, creator of Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, said the show is meant to portray the “universal experience” of the characters.

Star stated that viewers don’t have to be gay to relate to the experiences shown on screen.

He’s also the creator of hit series 90210 and Younger.

Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 40-something blindsided by his boyfriend (played by Tuc Watkins) ending their relationship.

Michael’s thrown into the world of modern dating after 17 years off the market.

In an interview with GQ, Star said: “To me, this show is about characters who happen to be gay, who are living a very universal experience. You didn’t have to be a single woman in New York to relate to the characters of Sex And The City and what they were going through. You could be a gay man and relate to those characters. By the same token, anybody can find himself in the life of Michael and what he’s going through. It happens to be told through the point of view of a gay man who breaks up. But it doesn’t mean that straight people aren’t going to find the same emotional resonance for them and their lives. Sometimes, the more specific you can make a story, the more universal it becomes.”

The show is based on the personal experiences of the writers. They intentionally created parallels between Michael and his newly separated client, Claire.

The eight-part series also stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Tisha Campbell and Emerson Brooks.

“It’s a show about carrying a lot of pain and weight of a long-term relationship, and how meaningful and significant that relationship is to him. And for anyone that’s been in a relationship for 15 years or longer, you know that you’re not going to suddenly, the next day, wake up and run out and be single again,” Star explained.

The first season of Uncoupled ended with the possibility of renewal.