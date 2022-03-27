Todrick Hall reveals his biggest regret from Celebrity Big Brother: “I learned a lot from it”

Todrick Hall opened up about his polarising stint on Celebrity Big Brother in a new interview.

During the third iteration of the popular series, the YouTube star faced significant backlash over his comments towards Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Even though he landed in second place, viewers deemed the Femuline artist as the season’s villain.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer-songwriter gave insight into his controversial appearance.

“I’m happy with the game I played. I wish that the personal statements wouldn’t have been said. I wish I wouldn’t have crossed into a personal level. But I don’t regret being on the show and I learned a lot from it,” he explained.

He added that his intense fights with other houseguests did not correctly indicate his “character” in real life.

“I don’t get into fights with my real friends like that and I just think that it showed me a lot about myself,” he said.

Todrick went on to reveal that “letting the lines of game and reality blur together” was his biggest regret.

“I actually liked everybody in the house. There’s not anybody I didn’t like and I’ve seen people on Big Brother get into huge fights and then years later, they’re at each other’s weddings,” he continued.

“I hope that something similar could happen here because I feel like I really formed a great bond with certain people.”

Towards the end of his interview, the 36-year-old singer said that he would love to build a relationship with Shanna Moakler – who he was constantly seen in spats with.

“I really liked her. They didn’t show this, but I was the person rooting for her on the other side of the house for a long time. We had a lot of real moments,” he said. “But I think time heals all wounds.”

Todrick’s interview comes a week after he released his first statement via social media.

Although his lengthy caption did not acknowledge anything specific from his time on the show, the Glitter artist did say that he’s “not always nice” and makes “mistakes.”

“I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human,” he said. “I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”