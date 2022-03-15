Todrick Hall breaks silence on controversial Celebrity Big Brother run: “I’m not always nice”

Todrick Hall has spoken out about his highly controversial appearance on Celebrity Big Brother for the first time since the season ended.

The 36-year-old appeared on the third instalment of the US edition of the show alongside Drag Race alum Carson Kressley.

Despite making it to the finale, Todrick received just one vote to win from the evicted houseguests – something that has been widely attributed to his poor treatment of the jury.

Viewers and fellow contestants had a widely negative response to the singer’s behaviour in the house, partly because of comments he made about Shanna Moakler’s appearance and Chris Kirkpatrick’s family, among other things.

“I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” Todrick wrote on Instagram on 12 March, breaking his silence on the show for the first time since it came to an end.

He continued: “I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it.”

Despite being “glad” he took part in Celebrity Big Brother, Todrick called it “the most difficult thing” he has “ever done”.

Although his statement did not acknowledge anything specific from his time on the show, Todrick stated that he is “not always nice” and, like anyone else, makes “mistakes”.

“I am a human being,” he added, “a real one…I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be. I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”

Todrick went on to thank those that have “stood beside” him during his journey, as well as those who have supported him “when it wasn’t easy.”

“I will address things in my own way and in my own time, until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me. I love you I love you I love you all and I can’t wait to see you and meet you all on tour,” he concluded.

Although no queens have ever appeared on Celebrity Big Brother US, judge Ross Matthews did finish as the runner up on the US edition’s first-ever season, a position Todrick matched on its third instalment, and Courtney Act won the UK’s version in 2018.

Carson is the first Drag Race alum to not make it to the final on Big Brother UK or USA.