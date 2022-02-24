Drag Race judge Carson Kressley reveals he once hooked up with a “wanted” robber

Carson Kressley revealed that he once hooked up with a man who was actually wanted for beating and robbing people.

The 52-year-old recently competed on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother US, where he placed sixth after being evicted on day 24.

During a conversion that was caught by eagle-eyed viewers on the live feeds, Carson told Real Housewives star Cynthia Bailey and Drag Race choreographer Todrick Hall about the time he took a lover who was wanted by police.

“I had met somebody that I didn’t know that well,” he recalled, adding that the two met at a sports bar in New York City. “Like, maybe I just met him over a drink.”

The 52-year-old continued: “I had taken him home to my apartment, and he did seem a little dodgy.

“We started getting romantic, but then he’s like ‘I’m hungry. Could you make me a sandwich?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I went to make him a sandwich, but I was just like, ‘Oh, I wonder if he’s going to rob me.'”

Carson told his fellow houseguests that he was young and didn’t have anything worth stealing in his apartment and the two eventually hooked up without issue.

A week later, however, he visited the bar again and saw a poster with a police sketch of the lover he had taken.

“He had been wanted for going around the city beating up people and robbing them after they took him home,” he revealed. “I escaped death.”

“Romance isn’t dead. And thankfully, neither am I,” Carson ultimately concluded.

Although no queens have ever appeared on Celebrity Big Brother US, judge Ross Matthews did finish as the runner up on the US edition’s first-ever season, a position Todrick matched on its third instalment, and Courtney Act won the UK’s version in 2018.

Carson is the first Drag Race alum to not make it to the final on Big Brother UK or USA.

