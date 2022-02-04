The first trailer for the Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin series is absolutely bonkers

Peacock has dropped the first full-length trailer for Joe vs Carole.

Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the upcoming limited series depicts the infamous feud between big cat conservationists Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

It will also follow the criminal case of Exotic, who was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for animal abuse and attempted murder-for-hire for his plot to kill Baskin.

Their feud was memorably put to screen in Netflix’s true crime documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which quickly became one of the streamer’s most critically-acclaimed and watched series of all time.

An official synopsis for Joe vs Carole reads: “The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell, best known for co-creating the legendary musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, stars as Exotic while SNL alum Kate McKinnon plays Baskin.

Etan Frankel, series showrunner, writer, and executive producer, called the Peacock dramedy a “wild ride,” as well as a “fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives.”

“When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell,” he said.

“I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are.”

Frankel later called Mitchell “one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with,” before hailing his performance as Exotic “breathtaking”.

He had similar praise for McKinnon, saying: “She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Joe vs Carole also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham.

All eight episodes will premiere 3 March on Peacock.