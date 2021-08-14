Ryan Murphy announces American Love Story and American Sports Story spin-offs

Ryan Murphy and company are expanding the American Horror Story universe with American Love Story and American Sports Story spin-offs.
During the Television Critics Associations (TCA) event, the FX network announced plans for two more AHS properties, American Love Story and American Sports Story.
Like its predecessors, American Love Story is a scripted anthology series that’s set to follow highly publicised love stories of pop culture.
The first season will be focusing on the tragic romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette.
The plot description reads: “What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel-gaze of the tabloid media.”
American Sports Story will also be a scripted anthology series that examines and focuses on popular sports stars.
The late NFL player Aaron Hernandez will be the focus of the first season with its content based on the popular Boston Globe podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football inc.
The series will explore Hernandez rise and fall within the sports world, his identity, family, and his suicide. Stu Zicherman has been tapped to write the first season.
Alongside the two new spinoffs, the cable network also revealed that Studio 54 will be the next American Crime Story theme after the forthcoming Impeachment season.
To wrap up all the good news surrounding the AHS universe, a second season of the newly released American Horror Stories has been green-lit.
John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, showcased his excitement for the new spinoffs in a statement.
“When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” he said.
“What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad.”
Dana Walden, the chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, echoed similar sentiments, stating: “More than a decade ago, Ryan Murphy expressed interest in expanding the American Horror Story model to be able to tell different ‘American’ stories… ”
“It was a brilliant idea. Adding these new installments to the franchise will enable Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad and their talented teams to tackle riveting stories outside of the horror and crime genres.
Whew it looks AHS fans are in for a real treat over the next few years.
While we wait for the spin-off series, check out the brand new trailer for American Horror Story season 10 below or here.
