Ryan Murphy announces American Love Story and American Sports Story spin-offs

Ryan Murphy and company are expanding the American Horror Story universe with American Love Story and American Sports Story spin-offs.

During the Television Critics Associations (TCA) event, the FX network announced plans for two more AHS properties, American Love Story and American Sports Story.

Like its predecessors, American Love Story is a scripted anthology series that’s set to follow highly publicised love stories of pop culture.

The first season will be focusing on the tragic romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette.

The plot description reads: “What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel-gaze of the tabloid media.”

American Sports Story will also be a scripted anthology series that examines and focuses on popular sports stars.

The late NFL player Aaron Hernandez will be the focus of the first season with its content based on the popular Boston Globe podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football inc.

The series will explore Hernandez rise and fall within the sports world, his identity, family, and his suicide. Stu Zicherman has been tapped to write the first season.