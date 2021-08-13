American Horror Story season 10 trailer is here and we are freaking out

Ryan Murphy has finally given fans an official “first taste” of American Horror Story season 10 and it’s terrifying.
The newly released trailer opens up with married couple Harry (Finn Wittrock) and Doris (Lily Rabe) moving out of the city to the quaint seaside village of Provincetown.
Harry, who is a writer, is struggling with his latest project and finds solace in fellow authors Austin (Evan Peters) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy).
As the teaser continues, we see our characters slowly become wary about their new home. From spine-chilling monsters and murder to blood and mystery, part one of Double Feature is set to be AHS’s most horrifying installment yet.
The new trailer comes two weeks after the Murphy unveiled the first teaser for the forthcoming season.
In the one-minute clip an all-out battle royale can be seen between the grisly, fanged monsters and aliens.
The teaser also revealed that the first part of Double Feature is titled “Red Tide” and the second “Death Valley.”
Premiering 25 August on FX in the US, Double Feature sees the return of American Horror Story favourites such as Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hara, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch and Matt Bomer.
AHS mainstay Sarah Paulson is also making her comeback on the horror anthology series after sitting out its last season, 1984.
View this post on Instagram
Newcomers include Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, V Nixie, Neal McDonough, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.
Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.
“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.
“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”
Double Feature premieres in the same week as the finale of spin-off series American Horror Stories, which includes contained horror stories each episode. So far, the series has featured stars such as Carroll Lynch, Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson and Merrin Dungey.
Check out the brand teaser for Double Feature here or below.