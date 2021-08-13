American Horror Story season 10 trailer is here and we are freaking out

Ryan Murphy has finally given fans an official “first taste” of American Horror Story season 10 and it’s terrifying.

The newly released trailer opens up with married couple Harry (Finn Wittrock) and Doris (Lily Rabe) moving out of the city to the quaint seaside village of Provincetown.

Harry, who is a writer, is struggling with his latest project and finds solace in fellow authors Austin (Evan Peters) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy).

As the teaser continues, we see our characters slowly become wary about their new home. From spine-chilling monsters and murder to blood and mystery, part one of Double Feature is set to be AHS’s most horrifying installment yet.

The new trailer comes two weeks after the Murphy unveiled the first teaser for the forthcoming season.

In the one-minute clip an all-out battle royale can be seen between the grisly, fanged monsters and aliens.

The teaser also revealed that the first part of Double Feature is titled “Red Tide” and the second “Death Valley.”

Premiering 25 August on FX in the US, Double Feature sees the return of American Horror Story favourites such as Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hara, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch and Matt Bomer.

AHS mainstay Sarah Paulson is also making her comeback on the horror anthology series after sitting out its last season, 1984.