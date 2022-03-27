Netflix’s The Ultimatum has been renewed for an all-LGBTQ+ second season

Netflix has renewed its upcoming series The Ultimatum for an LGBTQ+ inclusive second season.

For the last few years, the popular streamer has introduced an array of addictive dating shows, including Love is Blind and Too Hot To Handle.

On 6 April, Netflix is set to drop another entry in its expansive portfolio with the brand new reality series, The Ultimatum.

However, a week before the premiere, the platform announced that a second season led by queer women is also on the way.

The Ultimatum, which is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is set to follow six established couples who are contemplating tying the knot.

Within the pair, one person is more enthusiastic about marriage, while the other isn’t so sure – this leads to the titular demand.

Over the course of eight weeks, the couples will decide if they should get married or break up. But in true reality TV fashion, the experience is backed by messy rules.

For the first three weeks, the couples will be split up and paired with pro-marriage people to get a glimpse into what life could be like.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Chris Coelen gave further insight into the upcoming series.

“It’s based in a very real relatable conversation and situation for many, many people –either you’ve been in that situation or you’ve known people who are in the situation,” he explained.

“We allow them to choose another partner that they like has qualities of someone that they would want to potentially marry and get an opportunity to live out a trial marriage with that person.”

Coelen also revealed that he’s even considered an LGBTQ+ inclusive Love Is Blind season.

“I love to tell stories. All kinds of people have all kinds of interesting stories. To be able to tell as many different kinds of stories as we can, I think is great and something to aspire to,” he continued.

Even though Coelen said the series’ structure makes it “difficult” to incorporate a queer cast, he also revealed that he’s been “figuring out” ways to include LGBTQ+ singles within the franchise.

“I’ve thought about it, and what I will tease you with is that we want to be representative in all kinds of ways and we are figuring out ways to do that,” he said.

Coelen’s comments come a few months after ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo said they haven’t “found a way” to incorporate LGBTQ+ contestants on Love Island.

“Love Island is a particular thing,” he said during a virtual Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2021. “It’s about boys and girls coupling up, so if you want to do it as a gay version or you want to widen it, it is discussed and we haven’t yet found a way that would make it suitable for that show.”