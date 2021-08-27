JoJo Siwa makes history in Dancing with the Stars’ first same-sex pairing

JoJo Siwa will be the first-ever person to be part of a same-sex partnership on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 18-year-old, who came out as gay earlier this year, will be appearing on the show’s 30th season next month after being revealed as one of its contestants.

“I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me,” Siwa said of her upcoming run on the show. “My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world.”

Siwa is hopeful that performing with a woman will create “change for the better” as it challenges gender stereotypes.

The Dance Moms star added: “I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.

“There’s going to be people who don’t like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird. I don’t need those people in my life.

“If it’s wrong or weird to you, that’s OK, because there’s a billion other people who don’t think it’s wrong or weird.

“Partnering with another girl will give other people around the world more courage to say, ‘It’s OK that I love somebody of the same sex.'”