Welcome to the family JoJo!

After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community at the end of January, popular Gen Z talent JoJo Siwa is now opening up about her journey.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 17-year-old TikTok star reveals the events leading up to her viral coming out post, stating: “I was doing TikTok’s with people in the Pride House […] and I was like ‘I think this TikTok we’re doing to Aint It Fun is going to out me'”.

After the Pride House uploaded the TikTok featuring Siwa, whispers about her sexuality began to spread within her fanbase and the social media community.

“So they posted [the TikTok video] and of course it did and people started commenting ‘Is this you coming out?’. So then I was like ‘you know what I can do? I can either mess with them and tease a little bit, I can either confirm it, because it is true, or I can just kind of do nothing about and just leave it there'”, she says.

On January 20, Siwa posted a Tik Tok video which featured her dancing along to Gaga’s hit track Born This Way, seemingly confirming her sexuality.