Heartstopper star Joe Locke teases a more mature and “darker” third season

Joe Locke has shared exciting new details about Heartstopper season three.

Back in December, Netflix announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the beloved show had wrapped up production for its highly anticipated new season.

“And that is officially a wrap on Heartstopper Season 3,” the caption read alongside a photo of creator Alice Oseman, Kit Connor and Locke on set with a clapperboard.

Since that fateful day, fans have waited with bated breath for more details regarding the new batch of episodes.

Fortunately, Locke blessed Heartstopper enthusiasts with new information during his recent interview on The Today Show.

“It’s coming out this year. Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more, and this season is definitely a bit raunchier; it’s still Heartstopper, but we also deal with some darker issues,” he explained.

He also gave insight into Charlie Spring’s journey in season three and some of the serious topics the show will explore.

“Charlie, my character, he deals with some mental health issues, which we tackle in this season, which I’m very excited for people to see.”

In addition to spilling the tea on Heartstopper season three, the Broadway star shared his dream list of actors he would love to see as guest stars on the show.

“Jennifer Coolidge would be great to have. I think she’s amazing. Ayo Edebiri, I think she’s incredible,’ he added.

Locke’s interview comes a few months after the creator of the series, Alice Oseman, revealed that season three would adapt volume four and volume five of the graphic novel.

“I think most people have figured this out by this point, but season 3 will be Vols 4 and 5 and the This Winter novella. If we get a season 4, it would be Vol 6 and the Nick and Charlie novella,” they explained in a Tumblr on 10 December.

“I also know that people have some concerns about this! Others may see it differently, which is totally fine, but for me, Vols 4 and 5 have a central thread running through them both: Charlie’s mental health journey. If you think about the start of Vol 4, and the end of Vol 5, hopefully you can see that we’ve grouped them together for a thematic reason.”

As of this writing, a release date has yet to be confirmed, but if it follows the same pattern as the first two seasons, which launched in April 2022 and August 2023, fans should be treated to season three next year.

Stay tuned for more Heartstopper season three updates.