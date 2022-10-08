HBO Max’s Harley Quinn series is getting a Valentine’s Day special

Attention, hopeless romantics! HBO Max has announced a brand new Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special.

Spoilers ahead

On 15 September, fans were treated to the hilarious season three finale of the adult animated series.

After Ivy unwillingly saved Gotham from plant zombies in the penultimate episode, our favourite sapphic couple hit a slight snag in their relationship when they realised they were on different life paths.

However, after a surprising conversation with The Joker, Ivy urged Harley to accept her new hero identity, and the couple ended the season stronger than ever.

Even though the series is currently on hiatus, it looks like Harley and Ivy will be back on our screens sooner rather than later.

On 7 October, the show’s Twitter account revealed that the happy couple would be making a surprise return for a special Valentine’s Day episode.

“I need a new pair of shorts because HBO Max just announced we’re getting a VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL! It’s coming out February 2023, and I need to figure out what to WEAR, what to get MY VALENTINE and what we’re going to EAT,” they tweeted.

I need a new pair of shorts because @hbomax just announced we’re getting a VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL! It’s coming out February 2023 and I need to figure out what to WEAR, what to get MY VALENTINE 😍 and what we’re going to EAT! pic.twitter.com/zKSIWLMIa6 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 7, 2022

The show’s creators, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, also expressed their excitement for the new special in their own statements.

“This special is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever been a part of, and I’m very excited for you all to see it,” Halpern tweeted.

Schumacker added: “Trust that it’s the most gonzo, absurd thing we’ve done with #HarleyQuinn yet.”

The news of Harley Quinn’s Valentine’s Day special comes a few weeks after HBO Max renewed the hilarious comedy for a fourth season.

Alongside its renewal, Halpen and Schumacker revealed that they would be stepping down as showrunners and would be replaced by Sarah Peters for the new batch of episodes (per Deadline).

Prior to landing the role, Peters served as a writer and consulting producer on the series.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” they said.

“And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”