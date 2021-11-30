Gus Kenworthy and Colton Underwood share intimate moments in Coming Out Colton trailer

In the first trailer for Colton Underwood’s coming out series, Gus Kenworthy can be seen guiding the former Bachelor star.

Colton’s unscripted six-episode series, Coming Out Colton, will chronicle the former Bachelor star’s coming out journey as he shares his sexuality with his family and friends.

Netflix has given fans their first glimpse into the show with an intense new trailer released on 29 November.

“I never thought I was going to come out, I thought I was going to die with this secret,” Colton says during an intimate moment with Gus.

Clips from this scene are sprinkled throughout the two-minute-long trailer, with Gus appearing to be a close friend and ally of Colton during his journey.

Although it was originally reported that Gus Kenworthy would serve as Underwood’s “gay guide” for the series, the Olympic athlete rejected the title in an interview with Advocate.

“God, please, please, please don’t put it in quotes as ‘gay guide,’” he told the publication. “In actuality, I’m kind of just his friend.

“It put a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and mine included, because that’s not what I signed up for. I don’t want to come across as if I’m this holier-than-thou educator that knows everything. I don’t. I’m still learning myself.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Colton is seen discussing his relationship with Cassie Randolph and acknowledges that he was “starting to hurt other people” because of his secret.