Gentleman Jack: BBC releases first images from “provocative” season 2

Gentleman Jack, a BBC One lesbian drama, has released the first pictures from its upcoming second season.

After debuting in 2019, the show instantly became a fan favourite among the LGBTQ+ community for its queer themes and storylines.

It is based on Anne Lister, an LGBTQ+ icon and diarist dubbed ‘the first modern lesbian’, who lived in the 1800s and wrote stories about her relationships with women in secret code.

Set in Yorkshire with Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) playing the lead, it tells the story of her character’s affair with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

The first season was met with critical acclaim and was renewed for a second just days after its first episode aired in the UK in May 2019.

Production faced an array of challenges and delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with filming eventually wrapping in October 2021.

Despite the upcoming episodes having no exact release date, it will follow the women, now married, as they set up home and aim to become a power couple.

“Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous,” reads the logline.

Returning alongside Jones and Rundle will be Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Lydia Leonard as Mariana Lawton, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister.

Joanna Scanlan is set to join the cast as Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe, Lister’s ex-lover – which the newly released images give a preview of.

Season two of Gentleman Jack will air on BBC One and iPlayer sometime this spring, with its HBO release date not yet announced.