Euphoria finally reveals season 2 release date in dramatic new trailer

HBO confirmed the release date of Euphoria’s highly anticipated second season in a dramatic new trailer.

The show follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict struggling with life after coming out of rehab.

Euphoria’s first season came out in 2019 with two specials arriving in the two years since then.

The critically acclaimed series dropped the trailer for its follow-up season on 23 November and it appears to tease fans that everything could be about to change.

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Rue says in the preview. “But as you get older, you begin to realise nothing is and everyone you love can drift away.”

The trailer also shows the first appearance of newcomer Dominic Fike, as well as original cast members Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Mauda Apatow (Lexi).

Although the fast paced preview doesn’t give much away about what’s in store this season, it does confirm that it will arrive on 9 January 2022.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Zendaya previously opened up about her character and the “intense” season ahead.