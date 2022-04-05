World of Wonder confirms Drag Race Sweden is in the works

Sweden will soon be getting its own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Although details remain scarce, it is expected that things like the host, judges and contestants will be announced imminently.

“Drag Race and the art of drag are worldwide phenomena that continue to attract global viewers, so we are thrilled to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Sweden,” World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said in a joint statement. “As our drag family continues to grow, we look forward to watching these new queens sashay onto our screens.”

The duo will also serve as the show’s executive producers alongside Tom Campbell and RuPaul.

There are other international instalments of the drag franchise in the pipeline, including Philippines and France.

The latter is set to be hosted by season 12 contestant Nicky Doll, it was previously announced.

An exact premiere date for Drag Race Sweden is yet to be confirmed, though it will be shown as a Mastiff AB[3] production on the Swedish STV platform.

It will also stream on WOW Presents Plus, as most of the Drag Race franchise does.