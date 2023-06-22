Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is ending with season 4

Attention High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans! The show’s upcoming fourth season is set to be its last.

On 21 June, the series creator Tim Federle announced the bittersweet news in a Wildcats-themed graphic on Instagram.

“Buckle Up, Wildcats! #HSMTMTS season 4 will drop all at once stay tuned. And after 4 years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season,” he wrote.

“This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share our epic 4th act with you all. See you all at graduation!”

Shortly after Federle announced the news, fans flocked to his comment section to express their sadness and hopes regarding the forthcoming season.

One fan wrote: “Once a wildcat, always a wildcat. Can’t wait to wrap up this chapter with everyone.”

Another fan commented: “The fact that we got 4 seasons is amazing. That’s an entire story more than the original trilogy. I’ll be forever grateful for breathing fresh air into the franchise.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series follows a group of theatre misfits as they navigate friendships, first loves, family and heartbreak, all while attending the fictionalised version of East High School – the school where the original Disney Channel movies were filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSM: The Musical: The Series (@highschoolmusicalseries)

The cast includes Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Matt Cornett as EJ, Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn Joe Serafini as Seb, and Larry Saperstein as Big Red.

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo had previously starred in the series’ first three seasons as Nini.

Since its debut, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has earned universal acclaim from critics and viewers for its mockumentary style comedy, creative music numbers and groundbreaking LGBTQ+ representation.

During its second season, the show featured Disney’s first-ever same-sex love song between Carlos and Seb.

Due to its number of inclusive LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, the Disney+ series took home the GLAAD Media Award in 2020 for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.

For the show’s fourth and final season, High School Musical OG’s Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms Darbus) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha) have recruited the students of East High to help film set High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

Check out the first teaser trailer for season four here or below.