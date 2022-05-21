Comedian Kate McKinnon set to leave SNL after season 47 finale

Comedian Kate McKinnon is expected to leave Saturday Night Live after the show’s 47th season.

Since its debut in 1975, SNL has made a lasting mark in the comedy TV genre.

Throughout its run, the series has introduced viewers to unforgettable sketches and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars – including Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and Kristin Wiig.

In recent years, fans have embraced and immersed themselves in the comedic talent of McKinnon – who first got her start on the show in 2012.

For 10 seasons, the Rough Night star has delivered smart, witty and legendary comedic moments and characters, including Barbra DeDrew, Madame Vivelda, Olya Povlatsky and Colleen Rafferty.

Most importantly, McKinnon made LGBTQ+ history as the first out lesbian to join the show as a full-time cast member.

However on 20 May, NBC announced that the beloved actor would be ending her tenure after the forthcoming season finale on 21 May.

McKinnon isn’t the only longstanding actor to leave the show. Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney are also set to throw in their SNL towels during the season finale.

According to Variety, the network “declined” to have SNL producers release a statement regarding the news.

Shortly after the surprising announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their sadness over McKinnon’s exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

One user wrote: “I love Pete Davidson, but Kate McKinnon leaving SNL should be the headline. She has been consistently brilliant from day one.”

Another fan tweeted: “I really don’t see the point of watching Saturday Night Live anymore if Kate McKinnon isn’t there.”

In a report from Deadline, a big cast goodbye is allegedly set to take place at the end of the episode.

Even though her exit is bittersweet, fans can expect to see the Bombshell actor in numerous projects over the next couple of years.

The 38-year-old is set to star as Lulu, the hairless guinea pig, in the film DC League of Super-Pets, which will be released on 29 July.

The talented comedian is also currently filming the highly anticipated Barbie film alongside Margot Robbie, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

It’s safe to say that Miss McKinnon is booked and busy.

Check out the teaser for the season finale of SNL here or below.