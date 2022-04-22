André Lamoglia on Élite’s sex scenes: “It was a lot easier to film than I thought”

André Lamoglia admitted to being “worried” about filming his first-ever sex scene for the fifth season of Élite.

The Brazilian actor plays newly-introduced character Iván, the son of a famous soccer player who is attracted to Ari (Carla Díaz) while falling for Patrick (Manu Rios).

During one of the episodes, his character and Patrick are involved in a passionate sex scene – leading to him clarifying that rumours of a prosthetic penis were “lies, lies, lies”.

Lamoglia “kept thinking about the logistics of how it would be done” during the build up to the scene, he told Hugo Gloss.

“The team is reduced on set. We have an intimacy coordinator, precisely for those scenes, to make us more comfortable, more prepared, to bring more truth to the scene,” he further explained. “So it was a lot easier to film than I thought. I felt really comfortable when I had to do them.”

Acting as Iván makes him feel a “little protected” as he was in character during filming.

“I’ll leave it to your imagination,” he says, discussing whether or not he was fully nude. “Just kidding. I didn’t do any scenes completely naked. We had protection, a sex cover. They call it a ‘thong’ or a ‘sock’.”

The fifth season of Élite was released on Netflix on 8 April 2022.

You can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.