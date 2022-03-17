Here’s when Elité season 5 premieres on Netflix

Netflix has set a release date for Elité’s highly-anticipated fifth season.

Dropping 8 April on the streamer, season five arrives just 10 months after its predecessor, which memorably culminated with the murder of – spoiler alert! – Armando (Andrés Velencoso) at the hands of Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau).

As is the cast with any season of Elité, there will be some new introductions in season five: Valentina Zenere as Sofia, André Lamoglia as Gonzalo, Adam Nourou as Eric and Isabel Garrido.

Returning cast members include Itzan Escamilla (Sam), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Georgina Amorós (Caye), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencia), Manu Ríos (Patrick), Pol Granch (Phillippe) and Diego Martín (Benjamin).

Since Elité’s debut, the series has received acclaim, with particular praise aimed at the relationship between LGBTQ+ characters Omar (Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper), who have affectionally been dubbed ‘Omander’ by fans.

The series is one of Netflix’s best performing Spanish originals. Due to its mammoth success, Elité was renewed for a sixth run shortly after the season four finale.

Virtually nothing is known about the show’s sixth instalment, especially given that fans are yet to see how its fifth ends.

In an announcement on the official Élite Instagram account on 31 January, it was confirmed that five new faces will appear in season six. “I have 5 more crushes joining us for s6… welcome to las encinas,” the caption read.

Among them is Ander Puig, an up-and-coming transgender actor. Although details beyond this remain scarce, Élite’s impressive amount of LGBTQ+ representation likely means they will depict a trans character.

Also revealed to be joining the show was Álvaro de Juana, Carmen Arrufat Blasco, Ana Bokesa and Alex Pastrana.

While we wait for the brand new season of Elité to hit Netflix, check out official stills from its fifth instalment below.