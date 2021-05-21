The first trailer for Elite season 4 teases obstacle for Omar and Ander

Elite’s fourth season looks like it will be the steamiest – and gayest – in the show’s history.

In the new trailer released by Netflix, four feisty new students – played by Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Granch – challenge the status quo at Las Encinas.

It looks like we’re in for another threesome this season too, as Elite’s fan-favourite couple Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper) – known as ‘Omander’ – become a throuple with the arrival of Rios’ bold new character Benjamín.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Carlos Montero said the storyline will mark the show’s first attempt at “presenting an open relationship and what it means,” adding: “It’s funny to see because each side has a different perspective or view.

“And we thought that presenting this conflict was very enriching.”

Season four also sees the return of Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós, as well as the departure of series mainstays Mina El Hammani, Danna Paola Lucrecia, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico and Jorge López.

Before the new season even hit our screens, the Spanish teen thriller was renewed for a fifth season with two more additions to the main cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia.

The fourth season returns to Netflix on 18 June.

You can watch the trailer here or below.