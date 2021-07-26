A new lesbian docuseries Tampa Baes is headed to Amazon Studios

A lesbian unscripted docuseries titled Tampa Baes has been green-lit at Amazon Studios and it might become our favourite new reality show.

According to a report from Deadline, the series is set to follow a group of lesbian friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

The official synopsis reads: “Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be see.”

“Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”

The series show-runner, Melissa Bidwell, opened up about the “refreshing” cast in an official statement.

“Working in this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium space,” she explained.

“The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes.”