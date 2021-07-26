A new lesbian docuseries Tampa Baes is headed to Amazon Studios

A lesbian unscripted docuseries titled Tampa Baes has been green-lit at Amazon Studios and it might become our favourite new reality show.
According to a report from Deadline, the series is set to follow a group of lesbian friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life.
The official synopsis reads: “Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be see.”
“Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”
The series show-runner, Melissa Bidwell, opened up about the “refreshing” cast in an official statement.
“Working in this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium space,” she explained.
“The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes.”
Co-head of Television at Amazon Studios, Vernon Sanders, echoed the same sentiments and described the show as “fun and celebratory.”
“In a world where there’s a dearth of content centering dynamic lesbian women, Amazon Studios is excited to bring this vibrant look at these women’s lives,” Sanders said.
Ali Meyers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins, and Mack McKenzie will all be featured in the show.
The Amazon Prime series will feature eight episodes and is expected to drop sometime in the fall.
These ladies are coming to put the “bae” in Tampa Bay. The all-new, lesbian reality series (yes, you read that correctly) Tampa Baes arrives soon to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/qWTOBFnVcT
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 19, 2021