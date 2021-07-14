10 best LGBTQ+ shows of 2021 (so far)

2021 has been an exceptional year for LGBTQ+ storytelling on the small screen. In just six months, we’ve been treated to a plethora of returning fan-favourite queer dramas and comedies, as well as big-budget standalone projects that reflect on some vital moments in LGBTQ+ history.

Read ahead for our top 10 LGBTQ+ shows of the year so far, which we’ve listed here in alphabetical order. And stay tuned for the final entry on the list, which we’ve hailed as, not only the best queer show of 2021 so far, but one of the greatest LGBTQ+ dramas in history.