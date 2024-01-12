Otamere, congratulations on your debut publication! How did Unutterable Visions, Perishable Breath come about?

Thank you! Unutterable Visions, Perishable Breath has been many moons in the making. The oldest poems and phrases in it I wrote as early as a decade ago, and some of the work is as recent as this summer. It was initially for a long time a kind of sprawling unfocused personal anthology called ‘Thoughts on A Body Too Long Curated’—and its origins still echo throughout the work. It has undergone a great deal of iteration and transformation over the years, and in the last few was stripped back into a much more archetypical poetry book. But the core of it remains unchanged – its aim, if I can claim such a thing, is to paint a broad and honest portrait of my life. To show the truth of a mind—racing, circuitous, stumbling, lovestruck, mired in both the rot and the varnish.

When did you first start writing poetry?

There are some early attempts at writing poetry, but I wrote prose mostly before I meaningfully engaged in trying to write only. Only in the last few years has the title of poet felt like one I have any right to and even then, it’s been a process of shedding self-consciousness, about the medium, myself, and about my ability. Now I write poetry because it makes me legible – if perhaps to no one truly but myself.

Who has been the most impactful author or poet to you and why?

Mary Oliver. Her deep and sincere adoration of the natural world charms me every time and makes me want to go out in the world. She provides such a thrilling and simple blueprint for living in our present moment, how to love this world and let go of it. Unburdening yourself is the work of a lifetime. No half measures.

Your collection is structured according to Hippocrates’ four humours. What inspired you to organise the poems into those categories?

There is something both deeply facile and deeply satisfying about the ancient idea that wellness, illness, moods and temperament are dictated by our humours – our deficiency or excess of them. I chose them for their mysticism, and because like minds they are frenzied and constantly in flux. My words here mingle, then transmute. they begin as one thing and end as another.

The title of your collection is taken from a line in The Great Gatsby. What was it about the original quote that appealed to you?

“He knew that when he kissed this girl and forever wed his unutterable visions to her perishable breath, his mind would never romp again like the mind of God.” There is a shining moment of intimacy at the heart of a good kiss – a farewell to arms, both parties investing in the other, for this moment, as a site of miracles. Much of what we feel deeply is nearly impossible to put into words. I too have a mind that romps—I hope love makes it into something greater.