Mean Girls: Here’s what Tina Fey had to say about a sequel to the original

Tina Fey has revealed her stance on a sequel to the original Mean Girls.

The Emmy winner memorably wrote the screenplay for the Mark Waters-directed comedy, released in 2004, and co-starred as Ms. Norbury – a role she reprises in the new adaptation.

Also starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Tim Meadows, Mean Girls is regarded as a camp cult classic, as well as one of the most quotable films in history.

A sequel has been heavily rumoured and championed by fans and stars of the film in the two decades since its release. A recent Black Friday Walmart ad reuniting Lohan, Chabert, Seyfried and Franzese as their respective characters Cady Heron, Gretchen Weiners, Karen Smith and Damian Hubbard, reignited conversations about a follow-up.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Fey says she ‘doesn’t know’ if a Mean Girls sequel will happen (sigh). However, if the gay gods are listening and it does miraculously come to fruition, she doesn’t “think” she could be the one to write it.

“For me, hopefully, the characters from the original have outgrown their behaviours and are now nice, not interesting people,” she explains, “but if someone’s got a hot take, bring it over.”

In 2022, Chabert appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said she would “absolutely” return as the daughter of the man who invented toaster strudel: “I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now, and if their kids are the new mean girls. I’d love to know what they’re doing.”

Caplan, the star behind Janis Ian, also told Grazia that she would “be an idiot not to join”.

The new adaptation of Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical.

The ensemble cast is as follows: Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Weiners, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Phillips as Mrs. George and Ashley Park as Madame Park.

Additionally, Meadows returns as Principal Duvall.

Mean Girls is respectively released in US and UK cinemas on 12 and 19 January. Following its theatrical release, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

