For months, Western officials reported that Russia was planning an invasion of Ukraine that could begin at any moment – something Vladimir Putin adamantly denied. In the early hours of 24 February, however, Ukrainian officials stated that Russia had launched an all-out assault on the country, with troops crossing the border. In the seven days that followed, thousands were killed and, according to the United Nations, more than one million people were forced to flee Ukraine – triggering what is likely to become a global humanitarian crisis.

Although there is still a lot of work to be done on LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine, Russia’s long history of persecution against the community, such as its gay propaganda law and anti-gay purges in Chechnya, has left queer people in Ukraine terrified of what the invasion could mean for their future. GAY TIMES now speaks to three LGBTQ+ citizens from different parts of Ukraine, two of which remain there and one who managed to cross the border into Moldova, to gain an understanding of the situation on the ground and how they feel about the future.

Edward Reese, project assistant at KyivPride, has decided to remain in Kyiv and has full confidence in the Ukrainian army. “We hope, we believe and actually we know that we will win this war,” he tells GAY TIMES. “Surely with some losses, but we will win. If we fantasise, if Russia comes over Ukraine, for sure, it will be [the] darkest times because right now in Russia it is darkest times for queer people.”

To all our supporters in the world: Call on your governments to stand up and to take action against the war in Ukraine! We need to stop it now, we need to show how powerful we are all together, and Putin will stand no chance! — KyivPride (@KyivPride) February 24, 2022

Despite inclusive policies like same-sex marriage being constitutionally banned and the country’s ongoing issues with the far-right, Edward explains that the Ukrainian government “is supporting gay rights” in a way that makes most LGBTQ+ people feel protected – something that may not be the case if Russia successfully occupies the country.

“So if, for example, we see Russia here, queer people will be affected by it and it will be much more scary to live here, much more dangerous to live here,” he tells GAY TIMES. “But, every queer person in Ukraine understands this, so that’s why some of us are in the army, some of us are giving comments to international media, some of us are working to help others, for example, children or people with disabilities or something like this, helping them to get out of the country right now, because they’re the most vulnerable.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has been subjected to intensive bombing since war broke out. Civilian areas have increasingly been targeted by Putin’s troops, who are yet to capture the region, resulting in the deaths of multiple people – including children. Vira Chernygina, a resident of the city who works with the Women Association Sphere NGO, a women’s and LGBTQ+ rights group, says “it’s impossible to leave Kharkiv because a lot of bombing” is taking place. She tells GAY TIMES that she hears explosions at least “every 30 minutes” and is already starting to learn how to distinguish different types of ammunition based on how it sounds. Vira adds: “For me, it’s like small bombs, if someone falls down or something like this, we already say, ‘It’s me. Don’t worry, it’s me.’ Because for seven days, already I know the sound of flight, the sound of ballistic rocket. It’s a terrible, terrible sound, bigger than even a big, military flight.” Vira’s call with GAY TIMES was interrupted multiple times by the sounds of explosions.