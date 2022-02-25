OutRight launches fundraiser for LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion

OutRight Action International has launched a fundraiser to help LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine impacted by Russia’s invasion.

On 24 February, Vladimir Putin launched a military attack against Ukraine, leaving many members of the LGBTQ+ community in the country fearful of the future.

The situation has been changing by the hour, with many Ukrainians attempting to flee and avoid a potential Russian occupation.

It follows US reports that Russia has a list of “journalists, activists and gay rights advocates” to “be killed or sent to camps” after the invasion.

“Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” said a letter sent to a United Nations official from Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the Representative of the United States to the European Office of the United Nations, on 20 February.

In response to the situation, OutRight Action International is accepting donations to help LGBTQ+ people affected.

The money will be channelled to LGBTQ+ groups in Ukraine and nearby countries to provide shelter and support.

“Already, people are leaving Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the eastern part of the country for, at the moment, safer rural areas and the western parts of the country, while neighboring EU countries work to prepare shelters for an influx of displaced people,” OutRight noted in its fundraiser.

“As we know all too well, in times of crisis, LGBTIQ people who are already marginalized face higher risks and cannot count automatically on access to humanitarian and/or social assistance.”

Donations to OutRight Action International’s fundraiser for Ukraine can be made by clicking here.