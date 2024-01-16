Drag Race: La Grande Dame addresses UK vs the World “rumours”

La Grande Dame has revealed the one queen she expected to see on the second season of Drag Race UK vs the World.

The Drag Race France alum is one of 11 fierce fan-favourites competing for the title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking’ World on the UK franchise’s second global smackdown for the crown.

The 10 queens joining La Grande Dame are as follows: Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), Marina Summers (Philippines season 1) Mayhem Miller (US season 10 and All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (US season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

In an interview with GAY TIMES at DragCon UK, La Grande Dame says she ‘hoped’ to see season 10 and All Stars 5 contestant Miz Cracker after ‘looking at online rumours’: “There were some big rumours about the American girls. I’m a big of Miz Cracker. I hoped she would be there, but she didn’t show up.”

There was one queen she was “gagged” to see enter the werkroom, however. “I have to say Tia,” she says, before praising the Doctor Who stan’s sense-of-humour on Drag Race UK. “So that was a pleasant surprise. It was such a pleasure to get to know everybody. We built a strong bond that I adore.”

La Grande Dame originally competed on the inaugural season of Drag Race France, where she placed runner-up behind Paloma. The Paris-based performer never landed in the bottom two and won the franchise’s most famous and coveted challenge, the Snatch Game, as French beauty pageant champion Alexandra Rosenfeld.

Since her time on the series, La Grande Dame has “really found” who she is as an artist, having released two singles: ‘ACCORDS’ and ‘Action’, the latter of which has almost reached 100k streams on Spotify. “I composed and have a full album coming out. I found that I can express myself in many other ways,” she explains. “I’m gonna surprise people for sure.”

La Grande Dame describes UK vs the World as ‘camp, unique and trendsetting’, adding: “We’re going to see a lot of international programmes now, because that’s what people want. We created this microcosm of queens around the world and I think people want to see us get together. Yeah, we’re the trendsetters for this one!”

The second season of Drag Race UK vs the World will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr as regular panellists.

While details are scarce (for now), the season will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

Visit here for more information on the cast of Drag Race UK vs the World season two.