Drag Race: 6 lip-syncs with questionable outcomes

Remember when Jaida Essence Hall of the bitches, for the bitches, instructed Jeff Goldblum to “look over there!” to avoid his political debate question? Remember his confusion? Well, that level of confusion has permeated – yes, permeated! – throughout the Drag Race fandom over the last week with the verdict of the latest lip-sync smackdown.

After becoming first-time bottoms (on the show – mind out of the gutter please) for their performances in the girl groups challenge, Amanda Tori Meating and Q fought for their place in the competition by deploying all their tricks to Icona Pop’s dance anthem ‘Emergency’. While art of any kind of subjective, the majority of viewers agree that Amanda was triumphant, even if Q’s impeccable track record means she deserves to progress further. But, it begs the question: “Does the lip-sync even matter?”

With the #JusticeForAmanda movement gaining traction (this sounds so dramatic, but it stays), GAY TIMES has reflected on the most questionable lip-sync outcomes in herstory.

Jade vs Rebecca Glasscock

Song: ‘Would I Lie to You’ – Eurythmics

Winner: Rebecca Glasscock

Who should’ve won: Jade

The first case of lip-sync riggory arguably occurred in season one with Jade and Rebecca Glasscock’s smackdown to Eurythmics’ synth-rock classic ‘Would I Lie to You?’ The latter received the coveted “shantay you stay” from Ru, despite being outperformed by Jade, who owned the stage with her dance abilities as she spun into a split and revved her engine to the beat of the banger. Fifteen years later, we’re still flabbergasted as to how this resulted in Jade’s exit. She embodied the track, and Rebecca gave 15%.

Trixie Mattel vs Pearl

Song: ‘Dreaming’ – Blondie

Winner: Pearl

Who should’ve won: Trixie Mattel

Storyline matters on Drag Race, and at the time of Pearl and Trixie Mattel’s lip-sync, only one of these queens had an arc the producers could work with. Throughout the season, Pearl was criticised for “sleepwalking” through the competition, so when the time came for her to fight – to a song called ‘Dreaming’ no less – Trixie didn’t stand a chance, even if a majority of fans preferred her campier, high energy performance. Trixie reminisced on her loss in All Stars 3 when she memorably said in her confessional, “Do you what it’s like to lose a lip-sync to a partially sedated twink from Brooklyn?”

Pearl vs Fame

Song: ‘Really Don’t Care’ – Demi Lovato

Winner: Pearl

Who should’ve won: NO ONE

Double sashays are rare on Drag Race; in 16 years, RuPaul has sent both queens packin’ on three occasions for their banal performances (Deja Skye and Jorgeous doesn’t count), but the lip-sync most deserving of the double chop is the infamous ‘battle’ between Pearl and Miss Fame. To the beat of Demi Lovato’s ‘Really Don’t Care’, in front of the cardiovascular activist the herself, the queens served… nothing. Once again, Pearl wanted viewers to know she had working arms as she maniacally pointer sister’d the stage, while Miss Fame’s dress held her back from doing, well, anything. Despite this, it’s somewhat reached so-bad-it’s-good status.