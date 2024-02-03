Internet reacts to Demi Lovato performing Heart Attack at cardiovascular event

Demi Lovato’s recent performance of ”Heart Attack” has turned quite a few heads on social media.

On 31 January, the beloved talented attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert.

Per the organisation’s website, the event “celebrates progress towards health equity while calling for a renewed commitment to investing in women’s heart health in the fashion-forward musical kickoff to American Heart Month.”

While the celebration went off without a hitch, featuring a star-studded guest list, it was Lovato’s mini concert that captured the attention of pop culture enthusiasts – specifically her performance of ”Heart Attack.”

“While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heartbreak, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again, this song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is,” the Cool for the Summer artist explained while introducing the song, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Days after the celebration, a video of Lovato’s aforementioned performance went viral on social media, with many sharing their unfiltered opinions over her choice of song.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Demi Lovato singing ”Heart Attack” at an event for women with cardiovascular problems. GOOD BYE.””

Another fan tweeted: “Demi Lovato singing Heart Attack at the AHA cardiovascular disease event is literally too ICONIC.”

A third fan added: “Demi Lovato needs to fire her entire team. Lmfao NO ONE thought to stop her from singing “Heart Attack” at an American Heart Association event?!.””

While many users poked fun at the singer’s performance, others thought it was in poor taste to include ”Heart Attack” in her set list – which prompted a representative for Lovato to release a statement.

“She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room – the very reason why Demi was at the event,” they explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

