Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2023 (so far)

The 2020s have seen more celebrities coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQ+ community than ever before. While a person’s sexual preference or gender should no longer be headline news, it’s important for youth – particularly queer youth who are struggling to come to terms with their own identity – to have visible role models to look up to and find inspiration from in mainstream media. Read ahead for all of the stars who have publicly come out in 2023 (so far!).
Adore Delano
Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Identifies as: Trans woman
“I’m living in my world now, and it feels so empowering, and it feels so good. It feels so liberating.”
Alexander Lincoln
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“Thanks so much – really appreciate it! And no, I’m not straight.”
Anderson Comas
Known for: Baseball player
Identifies as: Gay
“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community.”
Bella Ramsey
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Non-binary
“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting. I’m very much just a person.”
Miss Benny
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Trans woman
“Because being transgender is not something you do, it’s who you are.”
Gabby Windey
Known for: The Bachelor
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend.”
Jakub Jankto
Known for: Czech football player
Identifies as: Gay
“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”
Jeff Molina
Known for: UFC Fighter
Identifies as: Bisexual
“TLDR: I’m bi. Not the way I wanted to do this, but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me.”
Josh Kiszka
Known for: Greta Van Fleet lead singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”
Lauv
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.”
Michelle Dee
Known for: Miss Universe Philippines
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’m attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes.”
Mo’Nique
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“When you’re born with that, there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. Nothing. And please understand that I tried.”
Nicola Porcella
Known for: Actor and former footballer
Identifies as: Pansexual
“Hi, I’m Nicola, and I accept that I am pansexual.”
Noah Schnapp
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Gay
“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”
Paulie Calafiore
Known for: Big Brother: USA, The Challenge: USA
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’m bisexual. I am sexually fluid. I feel good about finally being able to talk about this.”
Richard Armitage
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“I don’t know that I ever wanted to put myself in front of the work I was doing, anything about my family or personal life. I just thought, ‘Let the work speak for itself.'”
Shinjiro Atae
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Gay
“It has taken me a long time to be able to say I am gay.”
Taylor Armstrong
Known for: Real Housewives of Orange County
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual probably because just because of stereotypes.”
Wayne Brady
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Pansexual
“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”
