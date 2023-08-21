Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2023 (so far)

These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work.

These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work.

The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.

The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.

Statistics Statistics