Czech footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: “I no longer want to hide”

Czech Republic’s Jakub Jankto has made history as the first current international in men’s football to publicly come out as gay.

The star made his senior debut for the Czech Republic in 2017 and has scored four goals across 45 appearances.

In a now-viral clip shared by the 27-year-old on 13 February, he opened up about his sexuality publicly for the first time.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends,” he said.

“I have a job that I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, with professionalism and passion.”

The athlete further explained that he wants to live his life “in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love” just like “everybody else”.

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself,” he continued.

“Live your life, Jakub”

Sparta Prague, the team Jankto is currently playing for, said in a statement that the footballer had told his team, management and coach about his sexuality “some time ago”.

“Everything else concerns his personal life,” it added.

“No further comment. No further questions.

“You have our support. Live your life, Jakub.”

Jankto’s coming out follows Jake Daniels becoming Britain’s first active openly gay male professional footballer in May 2022.

His coming also made him the country’s first male footballer to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu did so in October 1990.