“We would both love it”: Kylie Minogue dishes about a potential Madonna collab

Kylie Minogue has shared her thoughts on potentially collaborating with Madonna.

Since the 1980s, the two legendary entertainers have ruled the music industry and become cherished icons within the LGBTQIA+ community.

From delivering some of the most campy and culture-shifting singles to consistently using their platform to support their legion of queer fans, Minogue and Madonna have rightfully earned their pop royalty titles.

However, despite their close proximity to each other within the music sphere, the two iconic talents have yet to collaborate on a track, much to fan disappointment.

Fortunately for both fanbases, a Minogue and Madonna record may not be too farfetched.

In a recent interview with E! News, the ‘Padam Padam’ singer opened up about potentially teaming up with the ‘Hung Up’ singer while attending the 2024 MusicCares Awards.

“How is Earth still spinning when this hasn’t happened?” she joked before admitting that she had spoken to Madge about the idea in the past.

“We would both love it. I know I would, and she’s mentioned it before. So, hey! Maybe.”

While it wasn’t an official confirmation, Minogue’s interview was an instant hit with fans on social media – with many expressing their excitement over a potential collaboration between the two pop heavyweights.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Can we just make this happen already @kylieminogue @madonna?? Surely it’s meant to happen…”

Another fan added: “Imagine a Madonna and Kylie collab on m15 omg.”

Minogue’s recent interview with E! News isn’t the first time she teased a Madonna team-up.

Back in June 2023, the Grammy-winning talent told 103.5 KTU that she would be open to working with the ‘Like A Virgin’ star.

“I would. Of course, I would! She’s going on tour,” she exclaimed.

“I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

Here’s to hoping Minogue and Madonna work together sooner rather than later.