Super Bowl LVII: Apple teases Rihanna’s performance with an epic ballroom-inspired trailer

Apple Music has tapped the New York City ballroom scene to tease Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Since she released her critically acclaimed 2016 album Anti, the beloved entertainer has taken a step back from music and focused on her other successful business ventures – like Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

However in September, Rihanna surprised fans when she announced her Super Bowl LVII halftime show – which is set to be her first live performance in five years.

With the coveted football game taking place on 12 February, Apple Music teased the upcoming performance with a short film documenting a Rihanna-inspired ball.

Set to RiRi’s sickening single Pose, the short film features an array of legendary performers from New York City’s ballroom scene – including celebrity stylist and father of House of Miyake-Mugler Yusef Williams.

At the start of the visual, an array of individuals are shown preparing for the ball before the MC asks the room to make some noise.

Then an array of performers hit the runway in outfits inspired by some of Rihanna’s most iconic looks – including her 2014 CFDA Awards Adam Selman gown, her 2015 Met Gala look, and her ensemble from the Pour It Up music video.

At the end of the teaser, all of the iconic ballroom performers took to centre stage to deliver one final pose.

Shortly after the teaser was released, fans flocked to Twitter to express their excitement for Rihanna’s upcoming performance.

One fan wrote: “OMGG.. now this is promooo. I LIVEEE. Y’all are working overtime, love that.”

Another fan tweeted: “THIS IS GONNA BE SO GOOOOOD.”

The new electric trailer comes a few days after RiRi spilt the details regarding her coveted Super Bowl performance.

“I mean, it’s a long way from home, right? It’s a beautiful journey that I’m on, and I could have never guessed I would have made it here,” she said during a press conference.

“So it’s a celebration of that. I’m excited to do that. I’m really excited to have Barbados on the Super Bowl stage.”

She also opened up about the difficulties of fitting her expansive catalogue in a 13-minute set.

“That was the hardest, hardest part, deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate,” she explained.

“So it’s difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s gonna be OK, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

While some of her popular tracks might not make the cut, the Diamonds singer has promised a “jam-packed” show.

“You’re gonna see on Sunday, from the time it start, it just never ends until it’s the very last second,” she added.

Watch Apple Music’s Rihanna-inspired ballroom short film here or below.