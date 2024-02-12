“She’s taking it!”: Beyoncé announces Act II, releases two new country songs

Grab your cowboy boots and rhinestone chaps! Beyoncé has announced Act II of Renaissance.
On 11 February, the music icon sent fans into a frenzy when she released her larger-than-life Verizon commercial during the 58th Super Bowl.
In the advertisement, the ‘Break My Soul’ singer attempts to break the American cellphone plan’s 5G network by doing an array of outrageous stunts – ranging from hosting a Lemonade-inspired lemonade stand, releasing a surprise jazz album, running for “Beyoncé of the United States,” and creating a Beyoncé robot.
However, when her groundbreaking space performance fails to do the job, the Oscar-nominated talent breaks the fourth wall, saying: “Okay, they ready! Drop the music.”
Shortly after the commercial aired, Beyoncé remained true to her word and released a gag-worthy teaser for Act II of Renaissance – which will see her return to the country genre following the release of her 2016 single ‘Daddy Lessons.’
In the brief clip, the ‘Dangerously In Love’ singer is shown driving a taxi cab in the desert with her license plate reading “Hold’ Em.”
As the video continues, snippets of old country/Americana songs – including Chuck Barry’s ‘Maybellene’ – can be heard playing. At the same time, a group of men are shown staring at a billboard, featuring a scantily clad Beyoncé next to the phrase “Texas! Hold Em.”
At the end of the teaser, Act II’s release date was revealed to be 29 March.
Fortunately, the surprises didn’t end there.
Minutes after dropping the teaser, Beyoncé released the first two singles from her upcoming eighth studio album – ‘Texas Hold’ Em,’ and ’16 Carriages.’
Across the two tracks, the ‘Cuff It’ singer delivered incredible vocals, showstopping harmonies, storybook lyrics and an undeniable country swagger.
Shortly after Bey’s exciting string of announcements, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over the Grammy winner’s new music era.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “BEYONCÉ IS ABOUT TO HAVE US LOOKING LIKE DAISY DUKES, DRESSED IN COWGIRL HATS & COWGIRL BOOTS BY SPRING.”
Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “There’s never going to be another artist like Beyoncé, she has reinvented her sound each comeback authentically and never feels forced…like wow.”
View this post on Instagram
A third fan praised Beyoncé for reclaiming genres that Black artists spearheaded, writing: “The way Beyoncé is RECLAIMING genres started by BLACK PEOPLE! With her making Act I, House music, Act II, Country music, AND Act III, which we can assume will be Rock ‘n’ Roll music, she is showing EVERYONE that Black artists are the BLUEPRINT when it comes to these genres of music.”
The upcoming release of Act II comes two years after Beyoncé dropped her critically acclaimed seventh studio album Renaissance – which spawned numerous chart-topping singles, a record-breaking world tour and an equally successful concert film.
GET READY HIVE! Queen Bey is coming!
See more fan reactions to Act II, and her new songs ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ below.
