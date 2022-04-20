Sam Smith announces release date of comeback single Love Me More

Sam Smith has announced that their new single, Love Me More, will be released before the end of the month.

It is set to mark the beginning of Smith’s fourth album era, though very little is currently known about the song.

They teased its release on 17 April with a video of themselves singing a snippet of the track, which seems to be a piano-driven ballad.

Three days later, Smith shared what appears to be the single artwork and confirmed that Love Me More will be released on 28 April.

Fans have been anticipating new music from the Lay Me Down hitmaker for some time, as some of their other recent posts show them in a music studio.

The singer-songwriter’s last album, Love Goes, was released in October 2020 and reached the top five in both the US and UK, peaking at number two in the latter.

Smith has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has won four Grammy Awards.

Their new song is out on 28 April at 11pm BST and 3pm PDT – you can pre-save it by clicking here.