Premiere: Eden Hunter has ‘80s themed office party with River Medway in All My Love music video

Eden Hunter’s iconic new music video for All My Love is an ode to an over the top 1980s call centre, complete with an array of drag legends.

The song is an infectious synthpop track which sees the 20-year-old declare that she is ready to embrace her queerness and be confident about giving her love away.

All My Love’s music video, which premieres exclusively on GAY TIMES, is proof that Eden is ready for pop staredom as she ropes in Drag Race UK’s River Medway, Sophia Stardust, Coco Couture and Aura Fiss to serve up choreography alongside a campy storyline.

The five are all eagerly trying to find out if they have won Employee of the Month from their boss, a five-year-old boy, before they dance around the office with choreography by Six the Musical’s Freya Sands after all winning the award.

Their pastel-coloured power suits, old school desk fans and ancient phones are something straight out of the ‘80s, but it works in perfect harmony with the upbeat song’s positive message.

Eden tells GAY TIMES that she wrote the track at a time when she was feeling “really uncertain” about who she was.

“Therefore, the song is a message I’ve written to myself reminding me that when I don’t meet the standards set by people or society, and when I feel like I don’t belong and no one ‘gets it’, I will still continue to give people all my love because that’s who I am and I will always stay true to myself,” she adds.

The video for All My Love was shot over two nights all the way back in June 2021 and was the first time Eden had ever filmed a music video.

She explains: “The song is about self-acceptance and trust even when others aren’t that way towards you so I knew I had to involve my friends who really encourage that within me and pioneer that to the world… so we created an ‘80s themed office party with myself, a five-year-old CEO and four drag queens!”

It marks Eden’s third official single following Chance My Heart and Weightless.

You can watch the All My Love music video below or by clicking here.